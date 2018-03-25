Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

ANTH stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.22. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. research analysts predict that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,216,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,896 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

