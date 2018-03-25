Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2434523778462 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,759. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $7,620.08, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

