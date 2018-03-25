Joulecoin Price Down 0.2% This Week (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Joulecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joulecoin has a total market cap of $439,184.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joulecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joulecoin alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00109655 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FireFlyCoin (FFC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin Coin Profile

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 35,331,179 coins. The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin.

Joulecoin Coin Trading

Joulecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Joulecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joulecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joulecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joulecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joulecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.