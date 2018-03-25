Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7093102543797 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Juno Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$86.96 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,930.00, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.24. Juno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

JUNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $12,477,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,772,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,014,589.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 29,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $1,998,677.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,171.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,465 shares of company stock valued at $24,946,548 over the last three months. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

