KeyCorp Weighs in on Actuant Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Actuant in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Actuant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) opened at $22.40 on Friday. Actuant has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,350.17, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,290.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KeyCorp Weighs in on Actuant Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/keycorp-weighs-in-on-actuant-co-s-q3-2018-earnings-atu.html.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.