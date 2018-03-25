Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kindred Healthcare (KND) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.8017518881589 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Kindred Healthcare stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kindred Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.44, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Healthcare will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on Kindred Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

