5,237 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,944,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley W. Barber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,791 shares of company stock worth $8,703,315. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,376.04, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/koch-industries-inc-purchases-new-position-in-he-equipment-services-inc-hees-updated.html.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.