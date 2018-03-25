Koch Industries Inc. Invests $204,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,613.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 4,986 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $224,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,080. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,277.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

