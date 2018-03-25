Kohl's (KSS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kohl's earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7230946522085 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern's analysis:

Kohl's stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,256. Kohl's has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10,412.95, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kohl's will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kohl's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on Kohl's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Kohl's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

In related news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,311,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,532 shares of company stock worth $10,979,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

