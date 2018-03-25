Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) opened at $162.49 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $16,884.83, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,405,824.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,013,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,021,000 after purchasing an additional 123,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

