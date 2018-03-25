Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.4650848021336 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.49. 845,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,713. The company has a market cap of $16,557.73, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,405,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/laboratory-corp-of-america-lh-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.