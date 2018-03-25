Lear (NYSE:LEA) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Lear (NYSE:LEA) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.0872608632145 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Lear stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. The company had a trading volume of 514,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,398. Lear has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $12,236.99, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.13. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lear will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $954.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $19,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,803,374.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,282,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

