Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 9,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,915,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $8,693,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,092,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,932.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.21). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

