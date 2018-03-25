Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. Liberty Braves Group’s rating score has improved by 14% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group an industry rank of 127 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 262,217 shares during the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,106,000 after buying an additional 532,173 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 219,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,381. Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $918.40, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.33.

About Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

