Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,659,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,493,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,248,000 after acquiring an additional 496,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,069,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,199,000 after acquiring an additional 358,983 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 383,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 174,800 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5,780.46, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/liberty-property-trust-lpt-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.