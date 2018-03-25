Lincoln National (LNC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5892192175355 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 1,468,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $15,356.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 31,657 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,669,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,671,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,736 shares of company stock worth $14,032,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

