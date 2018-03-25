Loews (L) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Loews (NYSE:L) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7861670859928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,435. Loews has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $16,135.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins lowered Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at $142,055,945.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock worth $697,655 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/loews-l-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.