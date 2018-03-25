LoMoCoin Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $11,064.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

