Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Given $59.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $59.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other Lydall news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $176,080.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,317 shares of company stock worth $897,310 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lydall in the third quarter worth about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lydall by 58.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lydall by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lydall by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.07, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.44. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lydall will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/lydall-inc-ldl-given-59-00-average-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lydall (LDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.