Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Holdings Increased by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “sell” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,123.89, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 24.86%. research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

