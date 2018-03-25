Maecenas Price Tops $0.42 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $71.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00769561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00152112 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00184611 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maecenas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.