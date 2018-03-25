Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 236 ($3.26) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MANX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Manx Telecom alerts:

MANX stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 and a PE ratio of 1,815.00. Manx Telecom has a 12 month low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.89).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/manx-telecom-manx-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated.html.

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.