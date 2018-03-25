Marathon Oil (MRO) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,392.15, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

