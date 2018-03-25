Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) insider Maria Pui-Ching Au sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Shares of Altai Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,118. Altai Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.47.

WARNING: “Maria Pui-Ching Au Sells 25,000 Shares of Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/maria-pui-ching-au-sells-25000-shares-of-altai-resources-inc-ati-stock-updated.html.

About Altai Resources

Altai Resources Inc (Altai) is a junior natural resource exploration and development company. The Company has approximately three natural resource properties in Canada, over two of the properties, both in Quebec, are still in exploration-stage. The Company’s properties include Malartic gold property, Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property and Cessford oil property.

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.