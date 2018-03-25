Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Donald Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $536,340.00.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,401.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,488,000 after purchasing an additional 436,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342,497 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,245,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,000,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,462,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/mark-donald-lyons-sells-6000-shares-of-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-stock-updated.html.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.