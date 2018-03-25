MarketAxess (MKTX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Press coverage about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1092647849407 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,974. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8,261.07, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total transaction of $836,465.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares in the company, valued at $212,676,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

