Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4479493343242 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $205.68. 1,229,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,006. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $191.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,917.32, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $911.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/martin-marietta-materials-mlm-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-20-updated.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.