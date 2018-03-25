Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) Price Tops $0.20

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002416 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and EtherDelta. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and $2.72 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matchpool is a decentralized matchmaking protocol which uses group dynamics to help participants match with each other. Matchpool users are divided into two catagories – Joiners & Hosts. Joiners who wish to enter a pool of their choice, will have to pay the pool's requisite entry fee, while host will be the one who opens a custom Pool and gets dividends from its revenues. All payments in Matchpool will be held in an Ether based smart contract and will be processed using Matchpool's network own token Guppies (GUP). Both the Host of the pool and its matchmakers are entitled to shares of the Pools subscription and monthly fees, paid with GUP. “

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Liqui, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

