Matthews International (MATW) versus Swatch Group (SWGAY) Head to Head Comparison

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Matthews International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matthews International pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Matthews International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matthews International and Swatch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.07 $74.36 million $3.07 16.32 Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.70 $582.78 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Matthews International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Matthews International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swatch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Matthews International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matthews International and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Swatch Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matthews International presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Matthews International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Summary

Matthews International beats Swatch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services). The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a line of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes a range of marking, coding and industrial automation solutions, order fulfillment systems and related consumables.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

