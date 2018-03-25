OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 1,276 Shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,830. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,165.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus Inc. has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $72.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.36 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Maximus Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

