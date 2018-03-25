Meet Group Inc (MEET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meet Group from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ MEET) opened at $2.25 on Friday. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $161.81, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 51.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Meet Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 293,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meet Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 403,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Meet Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meet Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

