Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Mercadolibre worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $104,000. Dumac Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.44.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $344.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15,481.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.48 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

