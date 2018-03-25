Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

MBIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ MBIN) opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding bank. The Bank operate multiple lines of business with a focus on FHA multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.

