Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,511 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares during the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,308,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,982,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145,917.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

