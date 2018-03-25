Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,426.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

