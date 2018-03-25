Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mid-Con Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7949606137192 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Mid-Con Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 20,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The Company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in over four areas: Northeastern Oklahoma; parts of Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas within the Hugoton; Texas Gulf Coast, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian.

