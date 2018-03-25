Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post sales of $13.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.42 million and the highest is $13.54 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $13.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $58.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $69.19 million to $72.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) remained flat at $$7.95 during trading on Thursday. 367,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,406. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $277.48, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 28,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $252,696.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,508.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

