Mixin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Mixin has a market cap of $0.00 and $6,974.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $463.59 or 0.05451220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation.

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

