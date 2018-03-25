Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

In related news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $99,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,045.14, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

