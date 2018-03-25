MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,658,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after acquiring an additional 539,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,722,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $87,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,297.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $522,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,293,253.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,538 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

