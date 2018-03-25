MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22,370.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

