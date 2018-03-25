Monero Price Reaches $210.78 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $210.78 or 0.02466940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Binance, Coinroom and Exmo. Monero has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $23.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007200 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,863,729 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kraken, Cryptox, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Upbit, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Qryptos, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Bisq, Bithumb, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Abucoins, BTC-Alpha, OKEx and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.