Monster Byte (MBI) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last Day

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Monster Byte has a market capitalization of $873,016.00 and $4,681.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monster Byte has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00760629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00151728 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00187144 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monster Byte Token Profile

Monster Byte was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster Byte’s official website is monsterbyte.io.

Buying and Selling Monster Byte

Monster Byte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to buy Monster Byte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monster Byte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

