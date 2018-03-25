Mooncoin (MOON) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $22.97 million and $5,667.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01875240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015517 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,814,055,239 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.