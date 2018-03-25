Morgan Stanley Lowers Delphi Technologies (DLPH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLPH. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 500 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $194,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Manganello bought 15,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,871,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 209,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/morgan-stanley-lowers-delphi-technologies-dlph-to-equal-weight.html.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

