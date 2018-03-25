Morgan Stanley Lowers Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Price Target to $11.00

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3,196.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 89,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

