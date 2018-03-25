MUSE Price Tops $1.14 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $3,217.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00758873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011624 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00185216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official website is peertracks.com.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.