Myokardia (MYOK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Myokardia alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYOK. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Myokardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Myokardia from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Myokardia from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Myokardia (NASDAQ MYOK) opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,117 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 816,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $34,285,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,326 shares of company stock valued at $35,736,602. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myokardia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myokardia by 40.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Myokardia by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Myokardia by 61.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/myokardia-myok-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.