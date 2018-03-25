NamoCoin (NAMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, NamoCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One NamoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,654.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About NamoCoin

NamoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NamoCoin is namocoin.co.in.

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase NamoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

