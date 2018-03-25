Head-To-Head Contrast: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) versus Its Peers

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL CARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Natera to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Natera has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -64.61% -357.12% -71.89% Natera Competitors -68.28% -652.99% -22.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Natera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natera Competitors 719 3453 5307 128 2.50

Natera currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.56%. As a group, “MEDICAL CARE” companies have a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Natera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $210.94 million -$136.31 million -3.66 Natera Competitors $7.60 billion $240.26 million -13,317.87

Natera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Natera beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon Carrier Screening to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier’s children; Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle to select embryos with the probability of becoming healthy children; Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing, to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother’s blood and a blood sample from the alleged father(s).

